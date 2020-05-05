Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19,457.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,890 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

AGNC stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

