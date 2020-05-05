Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 104,106 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5,865.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,106 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

PH opened at $156.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

