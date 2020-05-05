Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 137,151 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $16,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,253,000 after acquiring an additional 309,787 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,190,000 after acquiring an additional 643,914 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 172,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 423,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

