Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 140,915 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 898.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

