Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 88,630 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 88,630 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $141,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.