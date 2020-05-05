Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $197,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $12,002,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $12,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.