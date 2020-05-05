Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.65 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

