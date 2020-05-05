Bessemer Group Inc. Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 162.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.