Bessemer Group Inc. Has $12.62 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 114,767.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

