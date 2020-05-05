Bessemer Group Inc. Has $12.83 Million Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 642.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,640 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Evergy worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.