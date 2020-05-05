Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $209.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

