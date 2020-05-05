Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,459,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,867,994 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Banco Bradesco worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 663,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 211,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,104,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,355,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

