Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1,668.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,484 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.37. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

