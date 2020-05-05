Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

