Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3,025.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,207 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.