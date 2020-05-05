Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $10.35 Million in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hawaiian Electric Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of HE stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

