Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,431 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

