Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cimpress at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 191,375 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,809,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 98,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Cimpress NV has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

