Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 248,920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 465.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,920 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

