Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 265,956 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 78,222.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:LNT opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

