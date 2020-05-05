Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,870,858 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870,858 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173,211 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,342,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,851 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

