Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 317,690 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6,876.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 317,690 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after buying an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,112,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,509,000 after purchasing an additional 760,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of TD opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

