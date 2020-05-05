Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30.

