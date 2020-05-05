Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,426 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21,454.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 64,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 63,719 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,870.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the period.

VT opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

