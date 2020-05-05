Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 312,828 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,828 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Equity Commonwealth worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,451,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

