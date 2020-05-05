Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 703,962 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703,962 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Amdocs worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 3,402.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

