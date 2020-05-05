Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,533 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,536. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

