Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

