Bessemer Securities LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

