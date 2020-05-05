Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.46.

BYND opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

