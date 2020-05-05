BidaskClub Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

