BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.48 or 0.03813179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035174 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009752 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011277 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

