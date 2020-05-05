Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

GBF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.70 ($33.37).

Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €16.34 ($19.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €35.32 ($41.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.41 and a 200-day moving average of €27.20. The stock has a market cap of $658.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

