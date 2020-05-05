BitcoiNote Price Up 90.3% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 85.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 90.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $38,942.21 and approximately $63.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,498,074 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

