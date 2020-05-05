Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. Black Hills also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.65 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 4,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.