Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $59.66 on Friday. Blackline has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

