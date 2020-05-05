BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.63 ($50.73).

Shares of BNP stock traded up €0.73 ($0.85) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €27.85 ($32.38). 4,872,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.96.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

