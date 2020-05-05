Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($2.96). The firm had revenue of C$115.38 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEI. National Bank Financial upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.