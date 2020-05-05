Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $128.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,237,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.68. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

