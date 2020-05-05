Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Union Bankshares Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

AUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:AUB opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,691,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,327,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 522,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 383,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,309,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,707,000 after buying an additional 195,545 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 263,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 189,891 shares during the period.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.