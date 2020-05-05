Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $349.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

