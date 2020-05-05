Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,750.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2,000.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,771.77.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,433.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,353.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,784.11. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking will post 50.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.