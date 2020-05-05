Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Private Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPFH. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.