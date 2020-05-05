Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Brightsphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brightsphere Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

