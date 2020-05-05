Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

