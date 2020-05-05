Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.53). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000.

AVEO opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.