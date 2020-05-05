Brokers Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

