Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$750.23 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.17.

TSE LUN opened at C$6.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,080.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

