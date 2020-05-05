Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.84. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

