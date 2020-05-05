Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Shares of ROK opened at $187.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.18. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

